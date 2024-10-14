Live
- Eye-Catching B’lore Utsava: Actress Bhoomi inaugurates exhibition
- State govt engaging in appeasement politics
- Two die, one injured as bike skids
- Bengaluru rallies in support of Sonam Wangchuk’s call for 6th schedule for Ladakh
- Raids on restaurants continue, find live cockroaches in premises
- PM Internship Scheme Attracts Over 150,000 Applicants In 24 Hours
- Restaurant to pay Rs 4,000 to customer over service tax
- Bone Test Confirms Adult Status Of Accused In NCP Leader's Murder Case
- Fourth Junior Doctor Hospitalized In Ongoing Hunger Strike For Healthcare Reforms
- Rath Yatras begin on Oct 20 across State’s 33 districts
Just In
Educational Institutions in Tirupati District to be closed today
Heavy rains lashed Tirupati city from weekly hours
Tirupati: In response to the heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure system in the South West Bay of Bengal, District Collector, Dr S Venkateswar, has declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions in the district. This includes schools, junior colleges and Anganwadi centers.
The announcement was made on Monday, following warnings from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management authorities. As a precautionary measure, the Collector has ordered the closure of all schools and junior colleges, including those under aided management, for the day. Dr Venkateswar emphasised that all management bodies must strictly adhere to this directive to ensure public safety.
The district has been experiencing continuous downpours, prompting authorities to take these early actions to avoid any potential disruption or accidents due to the weather.
Meanwhil Tirupati city witnessing heavy rains since wee hours. People have been suffering with the continuous down pour. Officials have been monitoring the situation closely and are ready to plunge into action in case of emergencies.