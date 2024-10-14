Educational Institutions in Tirupati District to be closed today

Tirupati: In response to the heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure system in the South West Bay of Bengal, District Collector, Dr S Venkateswar, has declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions in the district. This includes schools, junior colleges and Anganwadi centers.

The announcement was made on Monday, following warnings from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management authorities. As a precautionary measure, the Collector has ordered the closure of all schools and junior colleges, including those under aided management, for the day. Dr Venkateswar emphasised that all management bodies must strictly adhere to this directive to ensure public safety.

The district has been experiencing continuous downpours, prompting authorities to take these early actions to avoid any potential disruption or accidents due to the weather.

Meanwhil Tirupati city witnessing heavy rains since wee hours. People have been suffering with the continuous down pour. Officials have been monitoring the situation closely and are ready to plunge into action in case of emergencies.