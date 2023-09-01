Elaborate arrangements being made for Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: Elaborate and extensive arrangements are underway to cope with the large number of devotees expected for the ensuing twin Brahmotsavams scheduled to be held in the months of September and October this year, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.



Earlier, the TTD EO reviewed the preparations and arrangements for the nine-day celebrations of the annual Brahmotsavams at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala with Tirupati District Collector, SP, Tirupati Municipal Commissioner and heads of TTD departments.

Speaking to the media, along with Collector Venkataramana Reddy, SP Paameswar Reddy, after the meeting, the EO informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastrams on behalf of the State government on September 18, on the first day of the annual Salakatla Bahmosavams.

He will also inaugurate the Srinivasa Sethu, flyover constructed jointly by TTD and municipal corporation, hostel building of SV Arts College in Tirupati and rest houses at Tirumala on the same day.

The EO said Vahana Sevas, the main event and major attraction of the nine-day annual religious festival will be held in the mornings (8 am to 10 am) and evenings (7 pm to 9 pm), while the most important Vahana Seva, the Garuda Seva, will commence from 7 pm onwards so as to enable Darshan to a maximum number of devotees.

The common devotees will get priority during Vahana Sevas and Mula Murti Darshan (at the shrine), he said adding that towards this direction all privileged darshans like senior citizens, physically challenged, parents with infants etc. were cancelled and no recommendation letters will be entertained for VIP break darshan during this period.

As a special drive, daily 1,000 devotees from SC/ST/BC and fishermen colonies where the TTD built SV temples under SRIVANI Trust funds will be given Brahmotsavam Darshan along with free transport, Annaprasadam and accommodation facilities, as a gesture of TTD to the members of weaker sections, he said.

Plying of two-wheelers remains banned on ghat roads on September 22 in view of Garuda Seva and all devotees will be provided with transport, medicare and security in coordination with district administration.

Among others, he said German sheds will be set up, artistes from nine States will present unique cultural programmes in front of Vahana Sevas on Mada streets, experts from Kerala will supervise the parade of elephants, horses, bulls etc. with special decorations.

The current restrictions will continue for footpath walkers till fresh guidelines are issued by the forest department. District Collector Venkataramana Reddy said four special officers were being appointed for coordination with TTD and also deputation of doctors, medicines from Ruia hospital etc. will be organised.

SP Parameswara Reddy said special security arrangements will be made during the Chief Minister’s visit and for Garuda Seva and Chakra Snanam.

There will be foolproof vigilance on Mada streets, at inner ring road and outer ring road. There will be vehicle scrutiny at Alipiri checkpoint and checkpoints outside Tirupati and traffic regulations will be arranged.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Haritha said adequate sanitary workers will be deployed at the railway station, bus station and other crowded locations to keep the temple city clean and garbage-free during Brahmotsavams.

Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopal Deekshitulu, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, DLO Veerraju, Additional SP Muniramaiah, RTC in-charge RM Jitender Reddy and other officials from the district administration and TTD were also present.