Employees demand to cancel CPS, implement OPS

Srikakulam: Employees of all departments demanded to cancel contributory pension scheme and implement old age pension scheme (OPS) without any conditions. They staged protest in front of collector’s office in Srikakulam on Saturday.

On the occasion, they lamented that the state government is trying to misguide employees by presenting proposal to guaranteed pension scheme (GPS) which is not at all acceptable.

The AP State government has been implementing CPS since September 1,2004 to woo investors, business people and to divert government funds to private business persons and their companies, they said.

As Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to cancel CPS but, after assuming power he conveniently forgot all poll promise, the employees criticised. Leaders of employees’ unions of various departments attended and registered their protest by staging day long agitation.