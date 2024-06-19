Ensure functioning of Anna Canteens soon

Tirupati: Following the change of government, the Anna Canteens which are a boon to the poor are going to function in the pilgrim city soon. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singhinspected the Anna Canteens which remained closed for the last five years.

She wanted the officials to see the three canteens in the city resume functioning as soon as possible. They include the canteens located at M R Palli Circle near the panchayat office, ESI Hospital, New Balaji Colony and near SVIMS Hospital.

It may be noted here that the famous pilgrim city Tirupati is one of the fastest growing cities in the State with ever increasing pilgrims boosting up construction activities providing employment to thousands of people migrating from various districts.

It is needless to say that the re-opening of the Anna Canteens will prove a boon to the construction labourers from outside and also other sections of the poor like auto drivers, daily wage labourers etc.

SE Mohan, ME Chandrashekhar, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy and DE Mahesh were present.