Ensure timely care for pregnant women and babies: DM&HO

Tirupati: District Medical and Health officer (DM&HO) Dr U Sreehari said that the Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has issued a stern warning regarding maternal and child deaths in government and private hospitals in the district.

Addressing a review meeting on the maternal death surveillance response (MDSR) at the Collectorate on Saturday, he emphasised the importance of prioritising the health of both mothers and children during childbirth and conducting medical examinations according to established protocols.

He stated that explanations provided by relatives regarding maternal deaths in hospitals, whether government or private, will be considered and mandatory action will be taken against those found negligent. The district had recorded one maternal death and six infant deaths between February and April 2023 while the government aims to work towards zero deaths.

To ensure timely treatment for pregnant women and babies and to obtain health advice and referrals from Kilkari Academy, instructions were given to maintain communication with them even if they relocate to other states. The medical examination records should be obtained from PHCs and doctors should be regularly updated with the instructions to be followed.

The meeting included the participation of various individuals and officials, including Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, DCHS Dr Mani, DIO Dr Santha Kumari, Maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Dr Radha, Deputy DMHOs Dr DT Sudha Rani and Dr C Hanumantha Rao.