Ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh paid to leopard victim Lakshita’s parents
Tirumala: Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was paid to parents of six-year-old girl Lakshita who was killed in a leopard attack on the Alipiri footpath August 11.
The girl was a resident of Pothireddypalem village in Kovur mandal of Nellore district.
The incident took place when the girl was trekking with her parents Venkata Dinesh and Sasikala, along the Alipiri pedestrian route.
As announced earlier, ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh from TTD and another Rs 5 lakh from AP forest department was handed over to the Lakshitha’s parents by Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Monday.
TTD deputy conservator of forests Sreenivasulu and district forest officer Satish were also present.
