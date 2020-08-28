Exclusive hospital for kids to come up soon in Tirupati

Tirupati: Considering the necessity and importance of children medicare, TTD is mulling for an exclusive super specialty hospital in Tirupati which will become a boon to the children suffering from chronic diseases, said TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy.



The BIRRD Committee and Medical Committee meeting was held in the meeting hall of BIRRD Ortho Hospital here on Thursday. Executive Committee members Govinda Hari, Muralikrishna, Siva Shankar, TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar and BIRRD Director Dr Madan Mohan Reddy and CMO Dr Narmada participated.

After the meeting, the chairman said, after bifurcation of the state, there was no specialised hospital for children medicare. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thought of having an exclusive super specialty hospital for the sake of children in Andhra Pradesh.

The Kanchi Kamakoti Children Trust Hospital will provide the required guidance to commence this children's hospital. The bhoomi puja for the hospital will be done by the Chief Minister before November 14 and the paediatric services will commence from the same day in the Old Hospital Block in BIRRD till new the building is constructed. Once the hospital is established in Tirupati, cardiac and bone marrow transplantation surgeries will be taken up, said Subba Reddy.

Earlier, a detailed Power Point Presentation was given on the status of paediatric hospitals across the country, the trauma the children are undergoing due to lack of enough speciality hospitals, etc., by a team of doctors from Kanchi Trust.

The chairman directed the Chief of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Dr Chandrasekhar Reddy to submit a Detailed Project Report on the infrastructure, equipment and other medical gadgets required for the paediatric super specialty hospital.