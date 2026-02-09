Exercise key to physical, mental well-being: SAAP Chairman

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) organised Sports Day on Sunday as part of Unifest-2026 celebrations, marking the institution’s 33rd anniversary. The event was held on SVIMS campus with the participation of students, doctors and staff.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu attended the programme as the chief guest. SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, Dean Dr Alok Sachan and Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla were present. The guests formally inaugurated the Sports Day by lighting the sports torch and unveiling the sports flag. Addressing the gathering, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu stressed the importance of daily exercise and regular participation in sports. He said sports help improve physical health, mental well-being and immunity. Doctors, by maintaining fitness through exercise, can stay energetic and reduce work-related stress, which helps them remain dedicated to their profession.

SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar said sports and physical exercise have an inseparable connection with human life. He stated that they play a key role in maintaining both physical and mental happiness. Due to changing food habits, people face increased mental and physical stress, and sports, exercise and spirituality are essential to overcome these challenges.

As part of Unifest-2026, prizes were distributed to winners of various sports competitions. In the men’s shotput event, Mohammed Azaam won first prize, Mohan secured second prize, and Uday Kumar won third prize.

Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women Principal Dr Usha Kalavath, Sports Committee Chairman Dr Subhash, committee members Dr Madhavi and Dr Sudharani, along with other faculty members and students, attended the programme.