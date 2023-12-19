Extensive arrangements in place, says CEO

Tirumala: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said that TTD is making extensive arrangements for providing Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan to as many devotees possible from December 23 to January 1.

Addressing the media after a review with all heads of TTD departments at the

Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday evening, the EO said the Vaikuntadwara Darshan commences from early hours of December 23 at 1.45 am and will conclude at the midnight of January 1.

He said in order to reduce waiting time of devotees in queue lines, the TTD will issue 4,23,500 Sarva Darshan offline tokens from December 22 afternoon 2 pm in all 92 counters at 9 locations in Tirupati.

The token issuing locations are: Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam, Govindarajaswami Choultries, Bhudevi Complex, Ramachandra Pushkarani, Indira Maidan, Jeevakona High School, Raman Naidu High school in Bairagipettada and ZP school in MR Palli.

Special queue lines, barricades, drinking water, coffee, tea, snacks will be provided at these counters.

QR code boards will be displayed at all these counters for the benefit of devotees. With the coordination of district authorities, traffic and civil police security arrangements also made.

He said, since limited rooms are available in Tirumala, devotees should book rooms in Tirupati itself during these festive days.

Only devotees with tickets or tokens will be allotted rooms.

As in past break darshan facility is provided to protocol VIPs in person in limited numbers only. During these 10 days, no recommendation letters for break darshan will be accepted, he added.

Devotees with tokens and tickets alone shall be allowed for Srivari Vaikuntadwara Darshan at Tirumala 24 hours ahead only.

Devotees without tokens could reach Tirumala but cannot get darshan. They can visit other places in Tirumala viz. Papavinasanam, Akasa Ganga etc., The EO said devotees with tokens or tickets should come for Srivari Darshan at specified date and time only.

Devotees should plan Tirumala only after ascertaining availability of tokens through SVBC channel and TTD website.

Dharma Reddy said Sri Malayappa Swami and His consorts will ride Swarna ratham on Mada streets on Vaikunta Ekadasi day between 9am and 11 am. On Vaikunta Dwadasi day on December 24, Chakra Snanam will be organised between 4.30am and 5.30 am.

On Vaikunta Ekadasi day, Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanams will be observed at Nada Neeranjanam platform between 6 am and 7 am and on the same day being Gita Jayanti, Bhagavad Gita Akhanda Parayanam will also be recited between 12 noon and 4 pm.

Speaking on the occasion, one of the chief priests Venugopala Dikshitulu highlighted the significance of Vaikuntadwara Darshan and said Srivari Darshan on any one of these 10 days earns the same outcome of bliss to the devotees.

TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, one of chief priests of Srivari temple Govindaraja Dikshitulu, SVBC CEO Shanmugha Kumar and others were present.