Fake IAS officer arrested

Live
Just In
Highlights
Tirumala: Tirumala police have arrested a fake IAS officer on Thursday. According to police, Narasimha Murthy had submitted application for VIP break darshan at the office of Additional Executive Officer in the capacity of a government joint secretary.
The officials became suspicious after seeing the certificates he submitted and informed vigilance officials. After verification, the vigilance sleuths found out the certificates were fake and informed the police. Police took him into custody for further investigation.
