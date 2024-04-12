  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Fake IAS officer arrested

Fake IAS officer arrested
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Tirumala police have arrested a fake IAS officer on Thursday. According to police, Narasimha Murthy had submitted application for VIP break...

Tirumala: Tirumala police have arrested a fake IAS officer on Thursday. According to police, Narasimha Murthy had submitted application for VIP break darshan at the office of Additional Executive Officer in the capacity of a government joint secretary.

The officials became suspicious after seeing the certificates he submitted and informed vigilance officials. After verification, the vigilance sleuths found out the certificates were fake and informed the police. Police took him into custody for further investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X