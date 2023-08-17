Farmers urge MLA to release water to KC canal

Nandikotkur (Nandyal): Farmers of Nandikotkur constituency were in great distress as the crops cultivated in thousands of acres are withering due to lack of water in Kurnool - Cuddapah (KC) Canal. On Wednesday, they urged Nandikotkur MLA Thoguru Arthur to take steps to release water to KC Canal.

Farmers said that they have cultivated several varieties of crops after investing huge amounts. Due to lack of sufficient rains and water in KC canal, they were unable to wet crops. Entire extent of crops would get dried if water is not released to KC canal from Mucchimarri or Malyala lift irrigation schemes, they lamented.

Farmers also said that this is the second time they have cultivated crops. The crops planted earlier were damaged due to the same reason. However, after the recent showers that lashed the constituency, they again cultivated. Now there is an acute need to wet them. If the crops are not wet then the same situations would repeat, they explained to the MLA.

Moved over their plight, MLA T Arthur immediately spoke with Nandyal MP Pocha Bhramhananda Reddy and urged him to take immediate steps for releasing water to KC canal without delay. He also spoke with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy over phone and brought up the pathetic situation of farmers in the constituency.

Both the Minister and MP responded positively and assured to release water to KC canal from Mucchumarri and Malyala lift irrigation schemes.