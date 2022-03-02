Finally, Srikalahasti temple gets its trust board

Tirupati: Finally, Srikalahasti Devasthanam got its trust board on Maha Sivaratri day. There has been no trust board for the temple since September 2017 after the term of the old board expired. The government appointed a 16-member board on Monday night, just a few hours before the mega Sivaratri celebrations began in the temple. Though the order did not specify the name of the chairman, the first name in the list Anjuru Tharaka Srinivasulu, a close follower of MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy was the obvious choice for the post.

Neither the previous TDP government nor the present YSRCP government has shown interest in appointing the new board till now which is crucial in taking various key decisions relating to the devasthanam which is having around Rs 120 crore annual budget. Several political leaders have levelled allegations of irregularities in various aspects of temple administration which include the procurement of puja material to be supplied to devotees for various sevas, temporary appointments among other things.

After a prolonged wait, the current government has announced only the name of Beerendra Varma of Satyavedu constituency as the chairman of the trust board in July 2021 which caused a controversy. Normally, the chairman will be chosen from Srikalahasti constituency itself which the government has ignored. Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy expressed his displeasure strongly as he wanted his follower to be made the chairman.

With this, the appointment was kept in abeyance and no new name has been announced subsequently. Since then, the name of Anjuru Srinivasulu has been doing rounds as the new chairman who has the blessings of the MLA. It was also expected that the new trust board would take charge at least before the beginning of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams on February 24 but that did not happen.

After four brahmotsavams were held without a trust board in place and everybody lost hopes on it after the festivities began this year, surprisingly, the government issued orders appointing the new board. Temple priest S M K Kalahasteeswara Gurukul will be the ex-officio member of the board. The term of the board will be two years from the date of taking oath.

The newly- appointed chairman and members of Srikalahasti devasthanam trust board took a formal oath on Tuesday. At a programme organised inside the temple in the evening, executive officer D Peddiraju administered the oath to the chairman Anjuru Tharaka Srinivasulu and 15 other members. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy was present on the occasion. The members expressed happiness over taking over the responsibilities on the auspicious Maha Sivaratri day.