Five Arrested in TTD Fake Ticket Scam for Tirumala Srivari Darshan

A major Tirumala Srivari Darshan fake tickets scam has been uncovered, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in a Tirumala fake ticket racket. The suspects were caught selling fake tickets for Tirumala Darshan to unsuspecting devotees, with the scam being exposed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance officers.

The fraudulent TTD fake ticket scam came to light when vigilance officers grew suspicious and stopped several devotees at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex. A thorough investigation revealed that counterfeit tickets were being sold through local taxi drivers, with the involvement of several people working at the special entry darshan counter.

Among the arrested are Lakshmipathi, an employee at the special entry darshan counter, and Manikantha, a fire department staff member, along with taxi drivers Shashi and Jagadish. The investigation found that Lakshmipathi was issuing fake tickets while on duty, and these tickets were forged with the help of Manikantha. The tickets were then sold to devotees by Shashi (from Tirupati) and Jagadish (from Chennai).

The fake tickets TTD case 2025 has led to the collection of Rs. 19,000 from 11 devotees traveling from Hyderabad, Proddatur, and Bangalore. Police arrest fake ticket holders Tirumala as part of the crackdown, with the TTD fraud police action Tirumala underway.

The Srivari Darshan fraud police custody proceedings are ongoing, and authorities are working to prevent further scams. This Tirumala Darshan ticket scam has raised concerns about security and ticket distribution at the temple, prompting calls for more stringent measures to curb such frauds in the future.