Food distributed on Dr PC Rayulu’s birthday

Tirupati: The birthday of Dr PC Rayulu, Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Central Trust (R), was celebrated at his office at Gandhi Road in Tirupati on Thursday.BJP State leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy was the chief guest at the celebrations, which included cake-cutting ceremony, sweets distribution and provided meals to 750 underprivileged individuals.

Dr PC Rayuluhighlighted various programmesorganised by Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (R) during its two-decade-long service, aimed at supporting school and college students, as well as assisting impoverished and vulnerable communities in Tirupati and other Rayalaseema districts. He announced plans for future service programmes to extend Trust’s reach and impact.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy commended Dr Rayulu’s dedication to social service. “We are fortunate to have a person with such a profound service aptitude like PC Rayulu in Tirupati. His benevolent initiatives have significantly supported poor and artists in various fields. We extend our gratitude for his continuous support to numerous organisations in Tirupati,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Govindaraja Walkers Association members honouredDr Rayulu at Kesavaya Gunta Society.