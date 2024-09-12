  • Menu
Four dead after container lorry collides car and motorcycle in Tirupati

Four dead after container lorry collides car and motorcycle in Tirupati
A devastating road accident occurred on Kanuma Road in Bhakarapet, Chandragiri mandal, resulting in the death of four individuals who were traveling in a car.

The accident unfolded when a container lorry lost control and collided with both a car and a motorcycle. The police were alerted, and arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and are working to provide support to the affected families. The victims' identities have not yet been identified.

