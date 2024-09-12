Live
- Affordable 43-inch 4K Smart TVs To Buy Under ₹25,000
- CM Revanth Reddy shock over demise of CPM leader Yechury Sitaram
- Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India beat Korea 3-1
- Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury
- Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet scores brace as India beat Korea 3-1
- 'Tarang Shakti' Exercise aimed at enhancing operational coordination among friendly countries: Rajnath Singh
- RG Kar protests: Mamata govt sends fresh invite for talks to protesting doctors
- Sensex, Nifty close at all-time high, led by metal and auto shares
- NGOs raise toxic air issue at Kelambakkam with TN Pollution Control Board
- JD-U leader slams Congress chief Kharge over criticism of NDA government
Four dead after container lorry collides car and motorcycle in Tirupati
A devastating road accident occurred on Kanuma Road in Bhakarapet, Chandragiri mandal, resulting in the death of four individuals who were traveling in a car.
The accident unfolded when a container lorry lost control and collided with both a car and a motorcycle. The police were alerted, and arrived at the scene to initiate rescue operations.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and are working to provide support to the affected families. The victims' identities have not yet been identified.
