Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala

Tirumala: Gaiety and religious fervor marked Rathotsavam held in Tirumala on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavan on Monday

Lod Malayappa along with his consorts mounted on a colorfully decorated wooden chariot was taken in a procession on the four Mada streets around the shrine.

The massive wooden chariot rolled on after series rituals to the deities atop at anointed auspicious time 6.55 a.m. and concluded at 9.15 a.m with wooden chariot returning to Rathamanfspam.

Devotees chanting Govinda Govinda enthusiastically pulled the mammoth Ratham adding more to the spiritual ambience.



Elaborate arrangements on the part of the Temple management TTD saw the major event completed smoothly.

The annual Salakatla Brahmotsavan which took off with Dwajarohanam on September 18 will conclude Chakra snanam in the temple tank Pushkarini, followed by Dwajaavarohanam on Tuesday.