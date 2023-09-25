Live
- ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1000 Cr; King Khan achieves rare feat
- Bring a good name to the government, or look elsewhere: DCM DK Shivakumar warns officials
- BJP has no will to implement Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress
- Rajnath Singh formally inducts first C-295 aircraft into the IAF
- Telangana Governor rejects KCR's nominees for two MLC posts
- Aus flight forced to turn around due to passenger's unruly behaviour
- Amazon to invest up to $4 bn in AI startup Anthropic in GenAI era
- Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and more on discounts
- For the first time in the history of the state, Janata Darshan held across the state
Just In
Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala
Tirumala: Gaiety and religious fervor marked Rathotsavam held in Tirumala on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavan on Monday Lod Malayappa...
Tirumala: Gaiety and religious fervor marked Rathotsavam held in Tirumala on the penultimate day of the annual Brahmotsavan on Monday
Lod Malayappa along with his consorts mounted on a colorfully decorated wooden chariot was taken in a procession on the four Mada streets around the shrine.
The massive wooden chariot rolled on after series rituals to the deities atop at anointed auspicious time 6.55 a.m. and concluded at 9.15 a.m with wooden chariot returning to Rathamanfspam.
Devotees chanting Govinda Govinda enthusiastically pulled the mammoth Ratham adding more to the spiritual ambience.
Elaborate arrangements on the part of the Temple management TTD saw the major event completed smoothly.
The annual Salakatla Brahmotsavan which took off with Dwajarohanam on September 18 will conclude Chakra snanam in the temple tank Pushkarini, followed by Dwajaavarohanam on Tuesday.