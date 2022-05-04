Government committed to welfare of poor students: RK Roja

Tirupati: Minister for tourism, culture and youth advancement RK Roja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is sincere and dedicated towards the poor students and has been implementing various schemes for their upliftment.

She reviewed the arrangements for the CM visit scheduled for May 5 at SV University Taraka Rama stadium along with MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, mayor Dr R Sirisha, collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, SP S Parameswar Reddy, commissioner Anupama Anjali and others on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Roja said that they were happy that CM has been making his maiden visit to the new Tirupati district to participate in Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme. Under the scheme the money is transferred into the accounts of mothers once every three months. She recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy government has paid the fee reimbursement arrears which were due since the previous government.

The government is committed to take responsibility for poor students and provide necessary assistance to pursue any higher studies of their choice. She said that all officials have been making arrangements to make the CM's visit a grand success. Revenue divisional officer V Kanaka Narasa Reddy was also present.

Meanwhile, the helipad is getting ready at SV Veterinary university grounds. The CM will reach there by helicopter from Tirupati airport at 11.05 am and proceed to SV University stadium. He will participate in Jagananna Vidya Deevena (JVD) programme there from 11.20 am to 12.50 pm. During the course, he will interact with students and their parents and JVD stalls.

Later, he will proceed to lay the foundation stone for Sri Padmavathi Children's multi super speciality hospital. There, he will also inaugurate the Smile train & Cochlear implantation project. At 1.40 pm he will reach Tata cancer care centre (SVICCAR) and inaugurate the institute. From there, the CM will reach the helipad to take the flight to Gannavaram. He will depart from Tirupati airport at 2.25 pm.