‘Gram Sabhas’ a unique drive to transform state

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, attended the Gram Sabha in Narayanavanam mandal on Friday, organised under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). In the evening, the Collector took part in another Gram Sabha held at K Vaddepalli in Pakala mandal of Chandragiri constituency in which MLA Pulivarthi Nani also participated.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector highlighted the unprecedented nature of the state-wide Gram Sabhas, an initiative directly inspired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives. “This is the first time in history that such a comprehensive effort is being undertaken across the State”, he remarked. “The Chief Minister himself is participating in a Gram Sabha in Konaseema district and every public representative, along with district and mandal level officials, is involved somewhere in the State. This is a testament to our commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a Golden Andhra Pradesh.”

The Collector elaborated on the objectives of the Gram Sabha, emphasising the need for meticulous planning to meet the minimum requirements of each village. “Our mission is to ensure that every village has access to basic amenities such as toilets, roads, electricity, water connections, gas connections and other essential infrastructure”, he said.

At Narayanavanam mandal, MLA Koneti Adimulam said that the government strives to create infrastructure in the villages, providing employment opportunities through NREGS. “The commitment of our leaders is evident in their active participation in these meetings,” he noted. Sarpanch Saradamma and others also took part.

Speaking on the occasion at K Vaddepalli Gram Sabha in Pakala mandal, MLA Nani said that these meetings will be held in every Gram Panchayat on the 23rd of every month, which will be attended by public representatives and officials. The idea is to pass resolutions to complete the basic amenities as required by the people. He urged the Collector for setting up of a 50-bedded hospital in Pakala mandal for emergency medical services.

DWMA PD Sankar Prasad, Sericulture Officer Geetha Rani, District Panchayat Officer Suseela Devi, ZPTC Padmaja, Sarpanch Varalaskhmi and others

were present.