Great works of Valmiki recalled on his birth anniversary

Tirupati/Chittoor/Kadapa: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi was observed as a state festival on Sunday. On the occasion, a programme was organised at Valmiki Ramalayam near Malwadi Gundam by the backward classes welfare department. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy along with city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Mayor Dr R Sirisha took part in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that with hard work, normal people can become great which has been proved by Valmiki. The life history of Valmiki should be taken as inspiration by everyone. He contributed about 24,000 slokas in Ramayana with utmost dedication and became a Maharshi.

MLA Bhumana said Valmiki proved that knowledge was not anyone's treasure and anyone can acquire knowledge with dedicated hard work. The dignitaries have paid floral tributes to the statue of Valmiki. District revenue officer M Srinivasa Rao, district backward classes welfare officer Yugandhar, district I&PR officer Balakondaiah, Corporator Sidda Reddy, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and others participated.

In another programme, BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy and others garlanded the statue of Valmiki at SVIMS hospital circle. They recalled the great work of Valmiki in providing Ramayana maha Kavya for mankind. Akkipalli Munikrishnayya, T Subrahmanyam Reddy, Chandrababu Yadav and others participated. In Chittoor, Joint collector S Venkateswar described Maharishi Valmiki as inspiration for all generations in moulding their lives for better path. After meeting all types of challenges, he wrote 24,000 slokas in Ramayanam. He felt Ramayanam was the role model for living with noble ideals. In Kadapa, the revenue and police administrations celebrated Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi on a grand note here on Sunday. In Kadapa, District Revenue Officer(DRO) Gangadhar Goud has garlanded to the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki at Spandana Hall and later he garlanded the statue located in the city while Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan garlanded the portrait of Valmiki at Pennar conference hall. Speaking on the occasion, Gangadhar Goud described Maharshi Valmiki as a great poet for authoring epic Ramayana. BC Welfare Department officer V Brahmaiah was present. Meanwhile in Annamayya district, Additional SP Dr V B Rajkamal has garlanded the portrait of Maharshi on his birthday.