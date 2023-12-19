Guv calls for participation of public representatives, officials

Tirupati: Governor S Abdul Nazeer called on public representatives, officials, non-officials, member of civil society organisation to create awareness among all eligible people about the various flagship programmes being implemented by the Central government to avail the benefits offered under the different outreach programmes.

Speaking at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Sri Padmavati Mahila University here on Monday the Governor said the yatra can be made successful only with the active participation of all public representatives and officers of the concerned departments.

The Governor gave a detail account on the Central welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana aimed at providing free healthcare cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign has been launched by adopting a ‘whole of government’ approach with the active participation of various ministries and departments of Government of India, state governments, Central government organisations and institutions, to ensure the widest possible participation of all stakeholders, for the benefit of citizens of the country and to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, he said.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often said that the next 25 years extending to 2047 marking the centenary of India's Independence will be known as ‘Amrit Kaal’ and the decisions and actions undertaken during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ will have a profound and lasting impact on the future millennium,” he said.

The Governor said the goal of Amrit Kaal is to ascend to new heights of prosperity for India and the citizens of India.

‘Amrit Kaal’ aims to improve the lives of Indians and bridge the gap in development between villages and cities.

Justice Nazeer said the goal of the yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of the welfare scheme benefits to all the

eligible persons and to do away with the feeling of neglect among crores of citizens. The Yatra also aims at focusing on reaching the vulnerable population, to achieve saturation of schemes of Government of India, to achieve the aim of a self-reliant and developed India by 2047, he added.

Sri Padmavati Mahila University vice-chancellor Bharti, district collector K Venkataramana Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, mayor Dr Sirisha commissioner D Haritha were present.