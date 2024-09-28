Heritage Walk marks World Tourism Day celebration

Tirupati: Joint Collector Shubham Bansal said that the district has immense potential for tourism development, which will progress with the cooperation of the State government. As part of the World Tourism Day celebrations, Bansal inaugurated a heritage walk from Chandragiri clock tower to Chandragiri Fort, joined by school students, officials and the public on Friday evening.

During the event, Bansal emphasised the opportunities for improving tourism in the district. He acknowledged the State government’s focus on tourism and noted that the Tirupati district is home to prominent attractions like the Tirumala Temple, Srikalahasti, beach resorts and waterfalls. Following the walk, JC Bansal awarded prizes and certificates to students who won various competitions held in honour of the day.

In a major highlight of the celebrations, the newly installed ‘Sound and Light Show’ at Chandragiri, worth approximately Rs.3.5 crore was inaugurated. Created in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), the show which depicts the rich history of Chandragiri Fort, was presented by Lux and Decibels under a public-private partnership.

The show received widespread appreciation from the attendees. Bansal added that additional attractions, including a food court and boating facilities, would be established soon, taking the total project cost to an estimated Rs.6 crore.

APTDC DVM M Giridhar Reddy, EE Subramanyam, District Tourism Officer Rupendra Nath Reddy, ASI Sub Circle In-charge Praveen Kumar and Lux and Decibels representative Shiva, participated in the event.