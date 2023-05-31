Housing programme will continue as Maha Yagnam: Minister Jogi Ramesh

Tirupati: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that every poor will get a house under the YSRCP rule in the State.

He also said that more than 15,000 new villages, Nagara Panchayats and municipalities were formed in the State through Jagananna colonies. The Minister reviewed the housing progress in Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Tuesday at a high-level meeting held at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam auditorium.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that 22 lakh houses were sanctioned in the State and this programme will continue as a Maha Yagnam. He appealed to the district officials to visit all the Jagananna Colonies and create awareness among the beneficiaries to complete their houses at the earliest.

‘Navaratnaalu - Pedalandariki illu’ scheme will boost the financial position of the poor, he added. Jogi Ramesh also appreciated the Chittoor and Tirupati Collectors for good performance in the construction of houses.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that all the officials and public representatives should concentrate on completing the constructions at the earliest. Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain has said that the government was spending Rs 58,000 crore for the construction of houses in the State.

So far, 3.5 lakh houses have been completed and another 2.5 lakh houses will be completed within two months. He also complimented the Chittoor district administration as the district stood in the 1st position in the State in completing the housing programme.

Dr Lakshmi Sha, Managing Director, AP State Housing Corporation, appealed to the officials of the two districts to concentrate on infrastructure works. Tirupati Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Chittoor Collector Shan Mohan, Tirupati Municipal corporation Commissioner D Haritha, MLAs B Madhu Sudhan Reddy, A Srinivasulu. K Sanjeevaiah and K Adimulam, Housing Corporation Director K Bhaskara Naidu and others participated in the meeting.