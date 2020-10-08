IAS KS Jawahar Reddy appointed as new TTD EO, govt. issues orders

Senior IAS officer KS Jawahar Reddy has been appointed as the new EO of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Wednesday night issued orders to this effect. KS Jawahar Reddy who is currently the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Health is likely to take charge on Thursday or Friday as a full fledged TTD EO. It is learnt that Jawahar Reddy has played a key role in controlling the coronavirus in the state and has earned a good reputation for providing information to the public from time to time.

The government recently transferred TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal after news has been circulated since the YSRCP government came to power that Singhal, who has been in the EO post for more than three years, will be sacked. In this backdrop, Chief Secretary of the state government Nilam Sawhney issued orders to transfer him on the September 30 (Wednesday) after the conclusion of the Tirumala Brahmotsavam following which he has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Medical Health Department and handed over the responsibilities of EO to Dharma Reddy, the additional Executive Officer of TTD.

In May 2017, the then Telugu government appointed Anil Kumar Singhal, a 1993 batch IAS officer who is the Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, Delhi was appointed as TTD EO. Singhal's two-year term ended in 2019, yet the YSRCP government decided at the time to keep him as EO.