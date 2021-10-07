IAS trainees learn of admin proceedings at TTD

Tirumala: A team of IAS trainee officers reached Tirupati on Wednesday to undergo practical training during annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

These IAS trainees will visit all departments at Tirumala, observe the administrative proceedings in TTD, Vigilance and Security, visit educational institutions and hospitals during their training

period. JEO Sada Bhargavi explained the various activities of TTD and its administrative set up, local temples etc. through a powerpoint presentation in the Conference Hall of TTD Administrative Building on

Wednesday. She also explained to them about the arrangements made by TTD for the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala which are scheduled to commence from October 7 onwards. Deputy EOs Damodaram and Ramanaprasad were also present.