IIT Tirupati: 338 degrees awarded at 6th convocation

Tirupati: IIT Tirupati has celebrated its 6th convocation on Sunday in which a total of 338 degrees were awarded from BTech to PhD candidates.

Chairman of Axilor Ventures and cofounder of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan took part as chief guest while Chairman of JSW Group and Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG) of IIT Tirupati Sajjan Jindal presided over the convocation.

Addressing the convocation, Kris Gopalakrishnan congratulated the graduates and shared five key capabilities that will thrive the graduates in an uncertain world: Embrace technology as co-pilot, master adaptive problem-solving and systems thinking, lead with empathy and resilience, navigate with strong values as your compass and be globally aware and socially responsible. He emphasised the importance of values, excellence and transparency in their future endeavours.

Chairman BoG Sajjan Jindal in his address praised India’s rapid economic growth and highlighted the government’s focus on innovation and research. He emphasised the role of institutions like IIT Tirupati in driving technological advancements and fostering a skilled workforce. He focussed on the key initiatives by the government in the field of technology and science like Jai Anusadhan or National Research Foundation Scheme which will be instrumental in driving cutting-edge research and development across various sectors.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana highlighted the institute’s achievements in academics, research and infrastructure development.

He detailed the completion of Phase-A construction of the campus, which includes state-of-the-art facilities for academics, sports and residential needs. Satyanarayana emphasised the institute’s commitment to sustainability through initiatives like rainwater harvesting, solar installations and eco-friendly infrastructure.

During the convocation a total of 210 B Tech degrees, 75 M Tech degrees, 28 MSc degrees, 16 MPP degrees, 3 MS (Research) degrees, five PhD degrees and one diploma from the Institute were awarded. Anush Mangal was awarded the President’s Gold Medal for the best academic performance amongst all the 2024 B Tech graduands while Sneha MS was awarded the Governor’s Prize for all-round performance in curricular and extracurricular activities.

Ahead of the convocation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M), a leading provider of comprehensive battery solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IIT Tirupati to establish Dr RN Galla visiting Chair Professorship in Advanced Energy Storage Technologies at the Institute. This was made possible by generous support by ARE&M in honour of their founding chairman Dr Ramachandra Naidu Galla.

This event was attended among others by Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, ARE&M and Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, MD of Amara Hospital.

The visiting chair professorship will span 10 years, starting from 2025, and will recognise outstanding global faculty and scientists working in the energy storage area, acknowledge their professional achievements and support their scholarly work and research.