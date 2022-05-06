Immunotherapy plays major role in cancer treatment: Dr Nori Dattatreyudu

Tirupati: Noted oncologist, Padma Shri awardee and government's advisor Dr Nori Dattatreyudu underlined the importance of undertaking cancer research in view of the increasing cancer diseases irrespective of age. Delivering a lecture on 'Mentorship in advances in Oncology' at SVIMS on Thursday, he said that along with increasing cancer cases, several changes were taking place in the treatment as well. Now, there is much importance to immunotherapy in cancer treatment. He created awareness on intra operative radiotherapy while doing cancer surgeries. He also dwelled at length on the latest cancer therapies and said that surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, precision therapy and cytotoxic therapy are important in cancer care.

He said with the initiation of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, SVIMS oncology wing will be transformed into Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology and Centre of Excellence as it is having expert doctors in radiation, medical and surgical oncology departments. Proposals are formulated to interlink all cancer hospitals with SVIMS to make it a cancer treatment hub and apex centre.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, medical, radiation and surgical oncology heads Dr Bhargavi, Dr Subramaniyan and Dr Narendra have felicitated Dr Dattatreyudu, special secretary, medical and health department of AP GS Navin Kumar and AP comprehensive care project nodal officer Dr Srinvas. Medical superintendent Dr Ram, Registrar Dr KV Sreedhar Babu, doctors and PG residents were present.