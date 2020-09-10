Impose PD Act, non-bailable cases on land grabbers

Tirupati: The Telugu Desam Party has demanded to impose PD Act on the land grabbers in Tirupati city and punish them stringently. The party leaders held a protest demonstration at Gandhi statue in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders R C Munikrishna, Masthan Naidu and Damodaram have said that some rowdy elements from other districts have been resorting to land grabbing in pilgrim city and frightening the denizens.

They were spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in the city, they said and thanked the Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy and other police personnel for arresting those responsible for the recent land grabbing incident and sent them for remand. They demanded to file non-bailable cases on the culprits and those who are behind them.

The PD Act cases being filed on red sanders smugglers are to be filed on land grabbers also and protect the sanctity of the pilgrim city.