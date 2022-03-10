Incomplete RuB causes severe hardships in Tirupati

Tirupati: The saga of road-under bridge (RuB) at Rayala Cheruvu road level crossing in the heart of Tirupati appears to continue for some more time. After severe delays from both Railways and Tirupati Municipal Corporation, it was assured that the bridge would come into use by Sankranti this year but could not fulfil the promise.



Then officials maintained that by Ugadi it will be inaugurated and seeing the slow pace of works, the denizens are of the view that it may not be completed before Deepavali.

There was severe uncertainty on this RUB from the planning stage itself. Though it was a dire necessity for the people as well as pilgrims to move from north side to south side of the city through the key commercial location, the officials were not serious on its importance. After several postponements, the physical works finally commenced on November 23, 2020 and at that time it was said that it would be completed within 4-5 months.

But even after 15 months the works were not completed and may take a few more months for them to get completed.

The delay had an adverse impact on the trading activities on busy Nethaji street popularly known as Karnala Street, Gandhi Road, Chinna Bazar street etc., as several villagers go there for their shopping needs.

As the RUB works cut off the link between Karnal Street and RC Road for over a year, people have been going to other areas where they have easy access to buy various goods. The traders have repeatedly appealed to both railway and corporation authorities to complete the works on fast track. The frustrated traders led by the Chamber of Commerce approached the Corporation Commissioner last week and presented their case.

Chamber of Commerce president A Manjunath told The Hans India that the Commissioner has directed the officials to speed up the works to complete at least within 15 days after Ugadi.

Still, the merchants were of the view that the works may take more time and their woes will continue. They were lamenting that they incurred huge losses after losing much of their business due to the RUB works on one hand and Covid pandemic on the other. After the Chamber leaders met the Municipal Commissioner, the concrete sidewall works commenced on Tuesday and still there is a long way to go.

Congress party leader P Naveen Kumar Reddy said that since the beginning of the works, three MPs have changed till now and yet the bridge works were not completed. He felt that the ruling party leaders should take the initiative and hold a meeting with traders, all party leaders and railway and corporation officials in this regard.