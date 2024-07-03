Increase manure production through wet waste: Aditi Singh

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation commissioner Aditi Singh on Tuesday inspected the waste management plant and also sewage treatment plant (STP) at Thukivakam village in Tirupati.

Corporation officials explained to her that the wet vegetable waste from the city main market is being used for gas production while other wet waste for producing manure.

Some of the dry waste is sent to the cement factories and building waste materials for recycling.

Commissioner directed the officials concerned to keep the premises of the STP and other plants more clean and strive to increase manure production for income generation.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, ME Venkatarama Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, sanitary supervisor Chanchaiah and Sumathi were present.