'Indic Healing Systems' to focus on therapeutic approaches for wellbeing

Tirupati: Indic Healing Systems, organised a virtual international seminar on 'Indic Healing Systems: A Holistic Perspective on Mind, Body and Spiritual Culture' along with Association of Health Psychologists, Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre (BRC) and Department of Ethnology, History of Religion and Gender studies, Stockholm University from December 9 to 11.

In her capacity as the President of Association of Health psychologists, Vice Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Prof D Jamuna disclosed the details of seminar to media here on Thursday. She said Indic healing systems refer to exploring the ways in which the human mind can be nurtured towards a sense of fulfilment along with focusing on practices that can promote wellbeing and contribute to the promotion of Indic knowledge which is the most sought after need for society.

Prof Jamuna said the seminar will be held under four sub themes – Indian contributions in the field of health psychology, Biopsychosocial approaches to health, Indigenous healthcare and Therapeutic impact of rituals and spiritual practices. About 69 academicians, researchers and students have registered as paper presenters from national and international institutions.

Keeping in view the participation of representatives from various nations, the seminar proceedings will be held between 4 am to 7 pm on the three days. She expressed hope of coming out with some therapeutic approaches which can help for wellbeing measures like mind healing, body-mind integration.

Referring to the visit of President of India Draupadi Murmu to SPMVV campus slated for December 5, the V-C said that it is a dream come true for them to have the first citizen of India in the campus. She will spend some time at SPMVV after her Tirumala visit and will interact with women students, faculty, successful entrepreneurs and women achievers promoted by the women's university through various programmes. Dean of School of Sciences Prof

R Nagaraju, in-charge head

of Psychology department

Prof N Rajani were also present.