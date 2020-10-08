Industry customised skill training centre opened in Sri City

Tirupati: Nellore Collector K V N Chakradhara Babu inaugurated an 'Industry Customised Skill Training & Placement Centre' (ICSTPC) at Sri City on Wednesday. APSSDC Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, APSSDC MD, CEO Dr Arja Srikanth and Sri City MD and Member of Advisory Committee on Skill Development Ravindra Sannareddy also participated.



This is the very first centre of its kind in the state and was set up jointly by the APSSDC and Sri City. Expressing confidence that ICSTPC will serve as a model for skill development and placement, Chakradhara Babu said the training will certainly help youth in securing gainful employment.

Sri City MD said the skill training being offered by the APSSDC in collaboration with industry and Sri City will be instrumental in ensuring local youth acquire relevant skills and get placement.

Appreciating the cooperation being extended by Sri City, Dr Srikanth said the concept of training students at the same industry, which requires manpower was finalised in consultation with Sri City and some of the industries. Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Vijay, HR Manager, Alstom and the representatives of Isuzu and Thermax industries also spoke.