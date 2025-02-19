Infra Projects: Officials urged to expedite pending works

Kadapa: Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of the 20-Point Programme, along with District Collector Dr Cherukuri Sridhar, conducted a review meeting on Central schemes and infrastructure projects in Kadapa on Tuesday.

Jammalamadugu MLA D Adinarayana Reddy, Maidukuru MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Proddatur MLA Varadarajula Reddy and various officials participated.

The review focused on employment guarantee, Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT scheme, housing projects, rural roads, and agriculture. Officials were directed to expedite pending works, increase employment days and ensure proper fund utilisation.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan has approved a revised DPR for drinking water supply. The Koparthi Industrial Estate will receive Rs 3,000 crore investment under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, boosting local employment.

Efforts are underway to transform Kadapa into a horticulture and manufacturing hub as part of PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ vision.