'INSPIRE' to foster creative thinking among young minds

Tirupati: To foster a culture of creative and innovative thinking among school children to address societal needs, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has initiated a flagship programme called 'Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research' (INSPIRE) Awards – MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge). The DST implements the programme with its autonomous body National Innovation Foundation (NIF). This programme helps enthusiastic young minds to showcase their talent and grab the awards at the nationwide competition. While every year Chittoor district tops the list in the State with the highest number of experiments, efforts were on to continue the same trend even this year. It focusses on getting 10 lakh original innovations rooted in science and societal applications. The students in



the age group of 10-15 years and studying in classes 6 to 10 are eligible to submit their ideas under the programme.

Each school can nominate five best original ideas of students through the website before October 15, 2021.

The NIF will scrutinise and select about one lakh experiments out of 10 lakh innovations and award Rs 10,000 to each student to make them develop the prototypes. Such projects are to be exhibited at the District Level Exhibition and Project Competition (DLEPC) and the best ideas will be selected for State-level exhibition where they will be again shortlisted based on their merit which will go to the national level. Chittoor District Science Officer R V Ramana told The Hans India that the guide teachers in the schools were asked to motivate students in preparing innovative projects. The whole programme will inculcate science orientation in young minds who can become good scientists in future. The focus is on preparing environment-friendly projects and those suggesting solutions to societal problems. Also, projects on promoting Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat, Make in India, Skill India, Digital India will be encouraged. District Education Officer Sriram Purushotham said that there was no scope for readymade experiments and every experiment should replicate the innovative ideas of the students taking the suggestions and guidance by the teachers.