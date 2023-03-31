International flights for Tirupati soon

Will the International Airport at Tirupati fulfil the dreams of getting flights from abroad? If the efforts of Tirupati MP yield positive results, the pilgrim city may get its first international flight, probably from Kuwait, soon. Though the international terminal at the Tirupati airport was inaugurated way back in 2015 and the Central government accorded international status to it in June 2017, the status remained on records for years with no flight from abroad operated so far.





The airport has a night landing facility and customs, immigration and health wings were also set up. Though the staff were also posted, with no operations taking place, they are sent back to their parent departments gradually. Having all the required infrastructure, it is just waiting to see international operations for which some initiative is required.





While travel operators were of the view that once the services to abroad are started, they will get regular patronage from Tirupati as well as neighbouring districts. The officials maintain that Air operators have to come with the proposals based on which the Director General of Civil Aviation may take decisions. Though some efforts in this direction were made earlier, they were not fruitful. In this backdrop, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has focussed on the issue and is determined to see international flight operations from here.

He met Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Wednesday and explained that the world famous pilgrim city is attracting millions of visitors every year. He stressed the need to increase air connectivity between Tirupati and all other major airports in the country to enable more passengers to reach the city comfortably in quick time to worship Lord Venkateswara. Though the number of domestic services has increased over the years, still there is no air connectivity with major cities. Further, in encouraging tourism and business sectors international flight operations play a crucial role and immediate focus should be laid on this aspect.





He also mentioned that the city has become an educational hub with several major educational institutions located here. The minister has reportedly responded positively and assured the MP that a service between Kuwait and Tirupati will be introduced soon. With several people having been going to Kuwait, Muscat and other areas from the neighbouring Kadapa and Chittoor districts all through the year, this flight is expected to get a good response leading to a few more services to other destinations like Malaysia in due course.