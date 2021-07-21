Jana Sena lambasts govt for stifling voice of opposition

Tirupati: Chittoor District Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Dr P Hariprasad criticised the police detaining JSP leaders and activists in Tirupati to prevent them from submitting a representation to District Employment Officer on the government job calendar in Chittoor on Tuesday.



Speaking to the media here, Hariprasad said the leaders including him and other activists were detained by the police early in the morning only to prevent them from going to Chittoor to observe the party programme i.e. representation to Employment Officer, called by party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Slamming the YSRCP government, he said the government is using police force trying to stifle the voice of opposition fighting against the recent job calendar which is nothing but an eye wash.

Chief Minister YS Jggan Mohan Reddy during his election campaign promised to take up recruitment to fill all the vacant posts in the government to provide employment to the unemployed but the job calendar dashed the hopes of youth to the ground, he said asserting that a cheating case should be filed against CM Jagan for betraying the youth.

He said JSP would continue the stir till the government issues a fresh job calendar notifying all vacant posts for recruitment.

Tirupati Assembly segment Incharge Kiran Royal and others were present.