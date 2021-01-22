Jana Sena leaders favour own candidate in Tirupati bypoll

Tirupati: Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Jana Sena Party reportedly favoured party contesting the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll with the support of its ally BJP. However, it left the decision to its chief Pawan Kalyan.



The party PAC meeting was held here on Thursday, with Pawan Kalyan in chair. In the meeting, members discussed the Tirupati bypoll strategies and campaign agenda for the election. Most of the PAC members reportedly said Jana Sena should field its own candidate in the bypoll with the support of BJP. They told the party chief that supporters were ready to work hard for the victory of party nominee in all the seven Assembly segments under the parliament seat.

Earlier, Pawan reached here by flight and was given a grand welcome by his party workers and leaders at the airport. From there he reached Tirupati town in a rally. Police deployed additional forces in view of his tour.

PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar, members Hari Prasad, Kona Thata Rao, P Yesaswini, Nanaji, B Srinivas Yadav, P Balakrishan and others took part in the meet. On Friday, Pawan Kalyan will attend district level party workers meeting in a private hotel here.