Live
- ‘Telugu Indian Idol’ Season 3 set to premiere from June 14th
- Release date confirmed for hilarious ride ‘O Manchi Ghost’
- Shareholders Face Choice: Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay or Risk CEO Exit
- Solve problems with election code lifted
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Congress Working Committee Meeting in Delhi
- Cattle smuggling case: Supreme Court asks Delhi HC to expeditiously decide Sukanya Mondal's bail plea
- Amitabh Bachchan monumental projection as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled
- World Gin Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- World Oceans Day 2024: Date, History and Significance
- Tragic Collision In Gujarat: Four Family Members Killed In Sabarkantha District Accident
Just In
JSP files complaint against TTD EO
Highlights
Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal filed a complaint with the CID at Padmavathipuram here on Thursday, seeking...
Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal filed a complaint with the CID at Padmavathipuram here on Thursday, seeking seizure of the passport of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.
Later speaking with the media, Kiran alleged that large scale irregularities took place in TTD during the five-year tenure of EO Dharma Reddy. He criticised that Dharma Reddy, who was appointed by the previous YSRCP government as the EO, ignored all rules with the support of bigwigs of the ruling party and resorted to many irregularities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS