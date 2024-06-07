  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

JSP files complaint against TTD EO

JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal and other leaders filing a complaint to CID SI Babu in Tirupati on Thursday
x

JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal and other leaders filing a complaint to CID SI Babu in Tirupati on Thursday

Highlights

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal filed a complaint with the CID at Padmavathipuram here on Thursday, seeking...

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal filed a complaint with the CID at Padmavathipuram here on Thursday, seeking seizure of the passport of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Later speaking with the media, Kiran alleged that large scale irregularities took place in TTD during the five-year tenure of EO Dharma Reddy. He criticised that Dharma Reddy, who was appointed by the previous YSRCP government as the EO, ignored all rules with the support of bigwigs of the ruling party and resorted to many irregularities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X