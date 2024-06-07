JSP files complaint against TTD EO

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal filed a complaint with the CID at Padmavathipuram here on Thursday, seeking seizure of the passport of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Later speaking with the media, Kiran alleged that large scale irregularities took place in TTD during the five-year tenure of EO Dharma Reddy. He criticised that Dharma Reddy, who was appointed by the previous YSRCP government as the EO, ignored all rules with the support of bigwigs of the ruling party and resorted to many irregularities.