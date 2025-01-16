‘Junior Drone Master’ programme concludes at RSC

Tirupati: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, has concluded its innovative hands-on activity titled ‘Junior Drone Master: Learn…Explore…Fly’, designed to engage children during their Sankranti holidays. The course, which ran from January 10 to 14, aimed to nurture budding scientific minds with a focus on drone technology.

RSC Project Director K Srinivasa Nehru shared that the programme targeted students in grades 7 to 10, drawing nearly 25 participants from Tirupati, Sullurpeta and Chittoor.

The five-day course offered an immersive experience in the fascinating world of drones, integrating Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) principles. Students were introduced to the basic physics and mathematical concepts underlying drone operations. They explored electronics in-depth, learning about components critical to building functional drones. As part of the programme, the participants constructed their own drones, received training on repair techniques and mastered piloting through remote controls.

The programme also emphasised the real-world applications of drones, encouraging participants to think innovatively and explore the technology’s potential across industries. The hands-on activities not only sparked curiosity but also provided students with practical skills to enhance their understanding of science and technology.

The course concluded with a ceremony where certificates were distributed to the participants. Each student was handed the drone they had built, marking a memorable and rewarding end to their learning journey.