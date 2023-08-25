Kadapa: 5 get life term in murder case

Kadapa (YSR district) : In a sensational verdict, second additional district judge, Prodduturu, G S Ramesh Kumar on Thursday sentenced five persons to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh for battering a man to death over a property dispute. Another person was given 3 years jail term and slapped with a fine of Rs 30,000 in the case.

The incident occurred at Duvvuru mandal headquarters in YSR district in March 2012. Nelaturu Butchi Rangadu, who was the main accused, Nelaturu Ranga Simha, Chilamakuri Subba Lakshamma, Chilamakuri Pala Gandi and Chilamakuri Venkata Subbaiah have been sentenced for life while Chandra Kasthuri has been sentenced to three years jail.

According to police and prosecution, a land dispute between the accused and victim led to the murder.

According to public prosecutor Moina Begum, there was dispute between Nelaturi Lakshmi Rangadu and his brothers over 15 cents of land in the village since 2012.

On March 25, 2012, at around 8.30 pm, when Lakshmi Rangadu was returning home after having dinner at his friend’s house on the occasion of Ugadi festival, the accused accosted him and beat up him with centring sticks.

Bala Rangadu went to his house and informed his father Pothi Nelaturu Bala Ranganna (55) about the attack. Then Balaranganna along with his another son Nelaturi Ranganatha went to the house of accused and confronted them over the attack on his son.

During the scuffle, the accused hit Bala Rangananna with centring stick causing serious head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the government general hospital in Prodduturu where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on complaint lodged by the deceased’s son N Ranganatha, Duvvuri station house officer P Yugandhar registered the case on March 26.

Mydukuru rural circle inspector P Arohana Rao investigated the incident and filed chargeshert against seven persons under Sections 147, 148, 324, 302, r/w 149 IPC.

After 11 years trial, the court pronounced judgement on Sunday. One of the accused died during the trial.