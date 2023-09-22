Kadapa: ‘Extend support for fair voter list’

Kadapa (YSR district) : District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju has appealed all the political parties to extend their cooperation for making a fair voter list. Addressing a meeting held with the leaders of political parties here on Thursday, the Collector informed that the administration has completed verification of voter list by conducting house-to-house inspection across the district.

He said verification of voter list was conducted with various aspects like death, migration, double entries, address not found etc as the a team of officials from revenue department along with village secretariat staff in their respective areas.

The Collector said that following the direction of State Election Commission (SEC), booth level officers (BLOs) conducted survey over exclusion of voters from the list in the wake of written objections filed by political parties in the district. He urged the political parties to bring the issues related to ‘Junk Votes’ if they found more than 10 votes in the same door number.

While responding to the objections raised by Opposition parties related to establishment of polling centres, Collector Vijay Rama Raju assured that the administration will consider the issue by replacing them based on objections if it was genuine. The aim of administration is to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner in the interest of people, he added.

Political leaders K Suresh Babu (YSRCP), B Hari Pradad (TDP), G Lakshman Rao (BJP), D Prasad Goud (INC), K Danam (BSP), Dr B Srinivasulu (AAP), Joint Collector G Ganesh Kumar, Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Chand, RDOs of Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Badvel and Puluvendula and others were present.