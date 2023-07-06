Live
- Door-to-door ration distribution turns into a farce
- National conference on design thinking from July 7
- Waltair division achieves highest ever loading
- Indian Navy officer stands at 5th in Ironman Triathlon, Kazakhstan
- AP govt accords top priority to education sector: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari
- TDP demands probe into frequent industrial mishaps in north Andhra
- Special trains on Hyderabad-Cuttack-Hyderabad routes
- Lokesh flays YSRCP govt for ignoring weavers welfare
- Mega sports event ‘Aadudam Andhra’ to begin on Oct 2
- Kadapa to host Gynaecologists meet on July 7
Kadapa to host Gynaecologists meet on July 7
Highlights
Kadapa (YSR district): Andhra Pradesh Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society organising secretary Dr Y Pramodha Reddy on Wednesday said that a 3-day...
Kadapa (YSR district): Andhra Pradesh Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society organising secretary Dr Y Pramodha Reddy on Wednesday said that a 3-day State-level convention under the aegis of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society will be held at Madhavi Convention Centre in the city from July 7 to 9.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, she said that 27 eminent Gynaecologists from across the country would attend and deliver a series of lectures over Gynaecological issues in the 3-day convention.
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Head of Department Dr Lakshmi Suseela and Kadapa Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society vice-president Dr B Usha Rani were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS