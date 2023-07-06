Kadapa to host Gynaecologists meet on July 7

Kadapa (YSR district): Andhra Pradesh Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society organising secretary Dr Y Pramodha Reddy on Wednesday said that a 3-day State-level convention under the aegis of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society will be held at Madhavi Convention Centre in the city from July 7 to 9.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, she said that 27 eminent Gynaecologists from across the country would attend and deliver a series of lectures over Gynaecological issues in the 3-day convention.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Head of Department Dr Lakshmi Suseela and Kadapa Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society vice-president Dr B Usha Rani were present.