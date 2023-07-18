Kadapa: Villagers oppose construction of smart city in their lands

Kadapa (YSR district): Tension prevailed at Madakalavari Palle in Badvel mandal after the Dalits launched stir on National Highway protesting against the government move to construct Jagananna Smart City in their lands. Traffic has been stranded on both sides of Bombay National Highway more than half-an-hour and police rushed to disperse the protesters. When police evacuating the protesters, a woman fell on the ground and went unconscious. She was immediately shifted to Badvel area hospital where her condition is stated to be stable. Dalits of Madakalavari Palle are cultivating the lands allocated them for several years.

As part of Jagananna Housing scheme, the government acquired the assigned lands for construction of Jagananna Smart city and this led to dispute between the beneficiaries (Dalits) and officials. The victims warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to withdraw its move to construct Jagananna Smart city in their lands.