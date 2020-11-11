Karthika Brahmotsavams begins at Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: The annual Karthika Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi at Tiruchanoor off to a religious start with the ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Wednesday.

As per Pancharatra Agama procedure, the priests hoisted the traditional Gaja Patam onto the temple mast chanting relevant hymns inviting all the deities to take part in the nine-day mega religious fete of Universal Mother Goddess.

The entire fete lasted for nearly two hours while the sacred Dhwajapatham was hoisted in the anointed auspicious Dhanurlagnam between 9:30am and 9:47am. Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said after Navarathri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala which were observed in Ekantam, following Covid norms, Ammavari Brahmotsavams will also be observed in Ekantam only.

He said with the benign blessings of Ammavaru, the entire humanity will lead a prosperous life. JEO P Basanth Kumar, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, DyEO Jhansi Rani and others were also present. On the day one of ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanoor, Goddess Padmavathi decked as Navaneeta Krishna and bless devotees on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on Wednesday.