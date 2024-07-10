Keep open places clean: Municipal Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh directed the health and sanitation department officials to ensure keeping the open places in the city clean and prevent dumping of waste.

The Commissioner along with engineering and health officials on Tuesday inspected sanitation and cleaning of drains in various localities including Thimminaidu Palem, Reddyginta, Harijanawada and Upparapalem. Speaking on the occasion, the Municipal Commissioner called upon the residents to keep their surroundings clean to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

She wanted the health staff to clean the open sites and drains and keep them clean to check diseases. She insisted on the residents and also sanitation staff to see that there is no stagnation of water to check breeding of mosquitoes.

Instructing the sanitation staff to drop oil balls and also take up spraying of bleaching power in drains to contain as part of efforts to prevent diseases like dengue and diarrhoea. The Commissioner urged the health and sanitation department to see residents observe ‘Dry day’ once in every week as it will help contain mosquito menace which in turn prevent insect-borne diseases.

ME Venkatarami Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumathi were present.