Keep watch on the surrounding activities while on duty: TTD EO

Tirumala: Besides discharging the designated duties, the deputation staff should keep a watch and vigil on their surroundings and provide feedback, which plays an important role in resolving issues and offering better services to pilgrims, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Addressing the employees, who are deputed for Brahmotsavam duties, at Asthana Mandapam on Thursday, the EO along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary called on the employees to work as a team in co-ordination with police and district management deputation staff towards making the mega religious fete a grand success,

Later, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary and CVSO Sridhar also assured that co-ordination issues, which were there during the earlier Brahmotsavams, especially on the day of Garuda Seva, will not occur this time as they have also briefed the deputation officers from Police department on various issues.

JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, CE Satyanarayana, FACAO Balaji, CPRO Dr T Ravi, catering special officer GLN Shastry, other senior officers, deputation officers, staff were also present.