Kodumur: Former YSRCP MLA joins Congress

Kodumur (Kurnool district) : Giving yet another big blow to YSRCP, former MLA of Kodumur constituency P Murali Krishna quit the ruling party and joined Congress. APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy welcomed him by offering party shawl here on Wednesday.

According to sources, Murali Krishna was forced to take the decision as the party allotted ticket to a novice and non-local, Adimulapu Sateesh, on the recommendation of Kotla Harshavardhan Reddy. Though Sateesh was facing bitter opposition from the constituency voters, his candidature has been finalised.

Murali Krishna became YSRCP MLA in 2009 elections and in 2014 elections, he was defeated by Mani Gandhi. Even then he was with the ruling party only. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy after noticing his services, made him as TTD EC member. For two years, from 2019 to 2021, he served as TTD Board EC member.

Murali was confident of getting ticket for 2024 general election, as he is a local and served as MLA. But Jagan by allotting ticket to Audimulapu Sateesh, brother of Minister A Suresh, shocked Murali and voters also. It should be noted here that his followers and voters staged agitations, demanding to take back the decision. But Jagan didn’t yield to their protest.

Speaking with The Hans India here on Wednesday, Murali said that he is very happy to join the party. As a local person of the constituency, he will strive to strengthen the party, he added.