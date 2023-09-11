  • Menu
Krishnamurthy sworn in as TTD Trust Board member

Tirumala: Krishnamurty Vaidyanathan was sworn in as a member of the TTD Trust Board at the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday. TTD JEO Veerabraham administered the oath to him. After the new Trust Board member had darshan of the presiding deity, Vedic scholars rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Subsequently, Srivari Tirtha prasadams and the Lord’s portrait were presented to the board member. Deputy EO Lokanatham and others participated in this program.

