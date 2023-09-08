Kurabalakota: Volunteers held for illicit liquor sale

Kurabalakota (Annamayya district) : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel arrested three village volunteers, including a woman, on charges of selling Karnata liquor and seized 480 bottles of liquor in 12 cartons on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sandeep, Ammaji and another person from Angallu village of Kurabalakota mandal. Addressing the media persons on Thursday, SEB official Srihari Reddy said following a tip-off their personnel conducted surprise raids near the house of one MPP and caught the three persons at Angallu village.

The SEB official said that during the interrogation, the trio confessed to selling illicit liquor with the support of the MPP. SEB registered a case and are investigating.