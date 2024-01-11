Live
Just In
Kurnool: 4-year-old sepsis patient treated successfully
Kurnool : A 4-year-old boy with sepsis symptom of severe breathing problem due to collection of pus around the heart, was treated successfully by Kurnool KIMS doctors. The treatment was provided free of cost under Aarogyasri scheme.
Paediatricians Dr Bharat Reddy and Dr Naveen Reddy, Dr Vasu and Dr Ravi of KIMS explained the case to the media here on Wednesday. Aacording to them, the boy from a village near Kurnool was brought to a local hospital with fever and fatigue and later shifted to KIMS. He was admitted to PICU and treated him for infection. Later, the doctors found out pus formation around the heart and removed more than half litre of pus in two days. Though initially fever and respiratory problems subsided, again the same condition repeated. Through scanning, the doctors found out pus near right side of his lung also.
Noted paediatrician Dr Srikanth Babu removed the pus by doing surgery. The boy stayed in PICU for one week and another one week in the ward and was discharged later. All this treatment is done completely free of cost in the Aarogyasree scheme.