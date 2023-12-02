Kurnool: Collective efforts needed to make society AIDS-free says Mayor B Y Ramaiah

Kurnool : Mayor B Y Ramaiah called upon the people to join hands in making the society AIDS-free.

On the occasion of the World AIDS Day on Friday, the Mayor flagged off an awareness rally from the Collector’s complex here. The rally was organised by the Medical and Health, Family Welfare and District AIDS Prevention and Control departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramaiah said that due to lack of proper awareness, people were getting affected by the deadly disease. It is very important that everyone should have knowledge about the disease, he emphasised.

To educate people, the departments concerned should organise awareness camps. “If people join hands to fight and weed out the disease then we can easily ensure that the society is AIDS free.”

He said that the disease does not spread by shaking hands, hugging and speaking to the AIDS affected person. “We should not show discrimination instead infuse courage into the affected persons and help them defeat the disease. The affected persons should not take extreme steps to end their lives,” he said.

The Mayor said proper medication and healthy diet would help the infected person defeat the disease. Stating that the State government is giving big priority to the medical sector, he said medicines are available at all government hospitals.

The doctors are always in the service of the patients to guide and encourage them, thing is that the patients without fear have to approach the doctors and get suggestions, Ramaiah said.

The awareness rally which began at the Collectorate concluded at the Raj Vihar centre where the students of various colleges participated and formed into a human chain.